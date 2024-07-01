Royal Mint 50p coin celebrates Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mint 50p coin celebrates Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes

By Press Association
The collectable Royal Mint 50p coins feature an Olympic and Paralympic athlete side by side (Royal Mint/PA)
Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes are being honoured on a Royal Mint 50p coin design, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The collectable coins feature an Olympic and Paralympic athlete side by side against a backdrop of the Union Flag.

In a nod to Paris, a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower can be seen at the base of the coin.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes will be receiving their own coin in their kit bags, the Mint said.

To celebrate the release, the Mint also invited Team GB athletes Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Ruby Evans, and Will Bayley and Funmi Oduwaiye representing ParalympicsGB, to strike some of the first coins.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix holding up a coin
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix said seeing the process made the commemorative coin even more special (Royal Mint/PA)

Team GB diver Spendolini-Sirieix said: “It is an honour in itself to be going to the Olympics, but to also have a coin coming with us is incredible.

“Seeing the process makes it even more special, knowing the work that goes into it and seeing it in real life is amazing.”

Table tennis star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bayley said: “I’m a proud Paralympic athlete, so to have us as a team represented on a coin makes me feel special.

“It was a real privilege to be able to strike my very own coin and will be something that I remember for many years to come.”

Will Bayley
Will Bayley said it was a ‘real privilege’ to be able to strike his own coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the pinnacle of sporting events, highlighting the incredible talent of athletes across the world.

“We hope the coin serves as a special good luck token and – everyone at the Royal Mint will be cheering on our Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes.”

The collectable 50p coin celebrating Team GB and ParalympicsGB is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website, with colour editions of the coin also available. Prices start from £12.