Royal Mint 50p coin celebrates Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes are being honoured on a Royal Mint 50p coin design, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The collectable coins feature an Olympic and Paralympic athlete side by side against a backdrop of the Union Flag.

In a nod to Paris, a silhouette of the Eiffel Tower can be seen at the base of the coin.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes will be receiving their own coin in their kit bags, the Mint said.

To celebrate the release, the Mint also invited Team GB athletes Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Ruby Evans, and Will Bayley and Funmi Oduwaiye representing ParalympicsGB, to strike some of the first coins.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix said seeing the process made the commemorative coin even more special (Royal Mint/PA)

Team GB diver Spendolini-Sirieix said: “It is an honour in itself to be going to the Olympics, but to also have a coin coming with us is incredible.

“Seeing the process makes it even more special, knowing the work that goes into it and seeing it in real life is amazing.”

Table tennis star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bayley said: “I’m a proud Paralympic athlete, so to have us as a team represented on a coin makes me feel special.

“It was a real privilege to be able to strike my very own coin and will be something that I remember for many years to come.”

Will Bayley said it was a ‘real privilege’ to be able to strike his own coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the pinnacle of sporting events, highlighting the incredible talent of athletes across the world.

“We hope the coin serves as a special good luck token and – everyone at the Royal Mint will be cheering on our Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes.”

The collectable 50p coin celebrating Team GB and ParalympicsGB is available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website, with colour editions of the coin also available. Prices start from £12.