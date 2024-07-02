Sainsbury’s posts strong grocery sales but sees weather hit to non-food ranges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sainsbury’s posts strong grocery sales but sees weather hit to non-food ranges

By Press Association
Sainsbury’s has notched up a rise in first-quarter sales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Supermarket Sainsbury’s has notched up a rise in first-quarter sales as solid grocery trading offset a hit from poor early summer weather on its general merchandise and clothing businesses.

The chain reported a 3% rise in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, in the 16 weeks to June 22, stripping out the closure of its Argos business in Ireland.

Total grocery sales lifted 4.8% as the firm saw robust growth by volume, although this was the slowest growth seen for many quarters as food inflation has fallen back significantly.

Figures also out on Tuesday show food inflation is now lower than at any time since 2021, at 2.5% in June, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Sainsbury’s revealed that total general merchandise sales fell 4.3% due largely to a blow from unseasonal early summer weather while sales in the Argos business fell 6.2% due to weaker demand for consumer electronics and gaming products.

The group said it was sticking to its guidance for underlying retail operating profits of between £1.01 billion and £1.06 billion for the full year, which would be growth of 5% to 10%.

Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “We are pleased with our market-beating grocery performance.

“We’ve been winning from competitors every month for 15 months, as more and more people are choosing Sainsbury’s for their big weekly shop.”

Mr Roberts said the group was also “gearing up for Wimbledon this week and England’s quarter final match on Saturday night”.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the Argos business was an “albatross” around the supermarket’s neck.

She said: “As inflation cools, the weather worsens and tough comparisons crop up on the course, eking out the amount of growth seen last year was always a difficult ask.

“But there is a lingering Sainsbury’s specific issue in its ownership of Argos.

“Electronics aren’t faring well in this economic climate, as people prioritise the essentials.

“General merchandise is the most cyclical area of the supermarket economy to be in, so being overweight in this arena really slows you down when times get tough.

“The additional exposure offsets and hides what has been a remarkable showing for the core grocery business.”