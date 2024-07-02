Shoe Zone blames shipping costs and bad weather for profit warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shoe Zone blames shipping costs and bad weather for profit warning

By Press Association
Shoe Zone said profits would come in lower than expected (PA)
Shoe Zone sold fewer shoes than expected between April and June and has issued a profit warning, blaming bad weather and high shipping costs, it said in a trading update.

The high street chain said it expects adjusted profit before tax for the financial year ending October 2 to be £10 million or above, coming in below previous guidance.

Its original profit forecast for the year was £15.2 million. That was revised down to £13.8 million at its interim results in June.

Shoe Zone said shipping costs had risen because of “cost pressures associated with container prices due to a reduction in the supply of shipping vessels and the continuation of a reroute away from the Suez Canal”.

The company has “experienced weaker than expected spring summer sales from April to June, due to unseasonal weather conditions”, it added.

In its interim results, the retailer said an increase in the National Living Wage to £11.44, which came in higher than analysts had expected, added at least £400,000 to projected costs between April and October.

Meanwhile, disruption to shipping lanes in the Middle East have dogged the import-heavy retailer for months.

The vital Suez Canal shipping artery in Egypt saw cargo traffic plunge by 66% earlier this year because of attacks on vessels in the region.

Companies that rely on the channel, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, have struggled since Iran-backed Houthi fighters started firing on ships late last year.

It has led to soaring costs for insurance, fuel and wages, making it much more expensive to import goods – like shoes – through the region.

Shoe Zone also said earlier this year that it had reduced the number of stores it is trading out of to 27, leaving it with 309 stores as of May.

That, combined with the cost-of-living crisis in the UK and poorer-than-expected weather between April and June, has hit footfall and sales.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics said a cold and wet start to the summer risked hampering UK businesses reliant on heavy footfall.

April alone brought 55% more rainfall than normal, which contributed to overall retail sales across all shops in the UK falling 2% for the month, the statistics body said.