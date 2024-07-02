Revolut makes record profit as wait for banking licence continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revolut makes record profit as wait for banking licence continues

By Press Association
Revolut made a record profit in 2023, as the UK fintech giant continues its long wait for a British banking licence (Revolut/PA)
Revolut made a record profit in 2023, as the UK fintech giant continues its long wait for a British banking licence.

The company made a pre-tax profit of £438 million last year, up from a loss of £25 million in 2022, while revenue almost doubled to £1.8 billion.

The London-based group has expanded aggressively in recent years, opening offices in new countries including Brazil and New Zealand in 2023.

It added 12 million customers last year, taking the total to more than 45 million.

The rate of expansion has seen it far outstrip the growth of rival digital money firms like Monzo and Starling, which have roughly nine million and three million customers respectively.

However, unlike Monzo and Starling, Revolut is still not allowed to offer lending products like credit cards, personal loans, or mortgages without a banking licence.

Revolut filed for a licence in 2021, and has repeatedly claimed that approval is just around the corner.

On March 1 2023 it said it would be given the green light “any day now”, but that has still not happened.

Despite its huge customer base, the company is still classified as an electronic money institution, or EMI, in the UK.

It does, however, have a European banking licence, thanks to approval from authorities in Lithuania, allowing it to offer personal loans in France, Germany and Spain. Revolut expanded its loan book to £528 million last year.

Revolut nearly doubled its advertising and marketing budget last year to £241 million as part of its plans to continue expanding in Europe.

And last month it announced a deal to move its global headquarters to a newly-refurbished building in Canary Wharf, which it said “will help facilitate the future growth of Revolut’s UK and global operations”.

Chief executive Nikolay Storonsky said: “We remain committed to our ongoing UK banking licence application in addition to bringing the Revolut app to new markets and customers around the world.

“Even as we reached 45 million global retail customers six months into 2024, Revolut remains poised for exponential growth in 2024 and beyond, continuing to redefine the financial services landscape as we’ve known it.”