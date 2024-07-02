ElfBar supplier Supreme ‘not concerned’ about potential future vaping ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

ElfBar supplier Supreme ‘not concerned’ about potential future vaping ban

By Press Association
ElfBar and Lost Mary vape distributor Supreme has revealed it doubled its annual profit (Jacob King/PA)
ElfBar and Lost Mary vape distributor Supreme has revealed it doubled its annual profit, as its boss insists it is “not concerned” about a potential future ban on disposable vapes.

Supreme, which also makes and distributes products including batteries, light bulbs and protein powder, said it delivered a “record financial performance” in the past year.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £30.1 million for the year to the end of March, up from £14.1 million generated a year earlier.

Total revenues also surged by 42% year on year to £221.2 million.

Supreme said it made about a third of all its sales from its disposable vapes, driven by its agreement to distribute ElfBar and LostMary into shops and major supermarkets like Tesco and B&M.

It also makes its own brand of disposable vapes and e-liquids, 88Vape.

The company has a long-standing contract with the HM Prison and Probation Service, where it supplies vaping products to UK prisons.

The London-listed company said it was “mindful of the UK Government’s highly publicised proposal to ban disposable vaping devices in a bid to combat under-age vaping,” as well as plans to introduce a new tax on vapes.

A row of packaging of different flavours of 88Vape products
Supreme also makes and supplies its own brand of vape product, 88Vape (Supreme/PA)

But chief executive Sandy Chadha said she was “not concerned” that the proposals will have “any long-term impact on Supreme as a responsible manufacturer and distributor”.

The company said it supports efforts to prevent under-age vaping in the UK, and had taken steps including ditching bright colours in the 88Vape packaging and using age-appropriate flavour descriptions.

It also insisted that vaping remains a “credible, sustainable, and highly effecting smoking cessation tool”.

Meanwhile, Supreme said its sales grew within its sports nutrition division, which includes protein powder, shakes and bars brand Sci-MX.

It also saw revenues edge up for its batteries division, which includes Energizer, Duracell and JCB, thanks to price hikes and an increase in the volume of sales.

Supreme said it expects to have another profitable year and to explore more opportunities for acquisitions. Nevertheless, its share price was down about 5% on Tuesday.