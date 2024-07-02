‘We are not leaving city centres’, says Marks & Spencer boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

‘We are not leaving city centres’, says Marks & Spencer boss

By Press Association
Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not ‘leave city centres’ amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments (James Manning/PA)
Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not ‘leave city centres’ amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments (James Manning/PA)

Bosses at Marks & Spencer have said they will not “leave city centres” amid criticism from shareholders over moving some stores to out-of-town developments.

It came as the retail giant announced plans to invest £38 million in major new high street stores in Bath and Bristol at its annual general meeting in west London.

The retailer has undergone a sweeping overhaul under chief executive Stuart Machin, and previous boss Steve Rowe, which saw the group shake up its store estate.

In 2019, the group launched 110 store closures as part of the plans, affecting a number of its longstanding high street shops.

The group’s bosses were asked whether they have “given up on the high street” at the AGM on Tuesday, amid concerns they are shifting increasingly towards retail parks.

Archie Norman, chairman of the business, said: “No, we haven’t given up on the high street.

“We have a very important store rotation programme but we are absolutely not trying to leave city centres – that has never been our intention.

“We do have some older stores that are hard and costly to maintain and run so we have to look at that.”

Stuart Machin, chief executive of M&S, said the programme of closures, refurbishments and relocations follows a previous lack of necessary investment.

“Our store rotation is really a catch-up programme on the last 20 years as we have previously underinvested,” he said.

On Tuesday, the retailer confirmed that it is investing £17 million in a new store in the centre of Bath, and £21 million on a new flagship store in central Bristol.

It said these are expected to create around 150 jobs.

At the meeting, shareholders voted heavily in favour of the group’s pay deal for bosses, who have led M&S shares 45% higher over the past year.

Stuart Machin saw his pay jump by around £2 million to £4.7 million last year, on the back of a larger bonus and long-term share awards.

Outside the AGM in Paddington there was a protest by campaigners for Peta (People for the ethical treatment of animals), with a supporter dressed as an alpaca.

It came after M&S reversed its ban on alpaca wool and said it would introduce the Textile Exchange’s Responsible Alpaca Standard (RAS).

An M&S spokeswoman said: “We don’t have any alpaca yarn in our products but updated our policy last year after a careful review of the updated industry welfare standards reassured us that should we reintroduce it in the future, our strict animal welfare requirements would be met.”