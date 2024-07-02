Welsh government welcomes Tata strike cancellation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh government welcomes Tata strike cancellation

By Press Association
The Welsh government has welcomed Unite’s decision to suspended an overtime ban and a planned all out strike at steel giant Tata over job losses. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
The Welsh Labour government has welcomed a union’s decision to “avert an immediate crisis” by cancelling strike action at Tata Steel.

Members of Unite were due to stage an all-out strike next Monday, but the industrial action was cancelled after the company said it would be forced to cease operations at the site earlier than planned.

The union has been embroiled in a dispute with the company over plans to close the two blast furnaces at its plant in Port Talbot, south Wales, and switch to a greener way of steel production, which needs fewer workers.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Jeremy Miles, the cabinet secretary for economy and energy, said he was pleased that unions had worked to “avert an immediate crisis”.

He said: “I am very pleased that all involved have now found a way forward to de-escalate the situation and that meaningful talks between the unions and the company will now continue.”

Jeremy Miles, Welsh government minister for the economy and energy (David Mirzoeff/PA)

However, he said the Welsh government remained concerned about the “speed of the proposed transition”, believing the company could have put in place a “longer, fairer transition” which minimised job losses.

The Welsh government minister also said the impact on “downstream plants” at Llanwern, Trostre, Shotton and Caerphilly is still unclear and “clarity must be given as soon as possible”.

Conservative MS Sam Kurtz also welcomed the cancellation of the strike.

He said: “An early closure would clearly have been bad news for Welsh steel production, for the workers, and for the communities.

“We also, naturally, welcome any discussions that bring both the steelworkers and Tata to the table to safeguard how jobs can be supported in the short and medium term.”

But Mr Kurtz questioned if Labour was only giving “false hope” with its promises of a £3 billion green steel plan for the UK if it wins the General Election, questioning how much would go to Port Talbot.

Mr Miles responded: “I don’t think it’s helpful to talk at this point in terms of false hope. It’s a very, very difficult situation, for many, many thousands of people.”

He added that how the £3 billion fund was used was a “matter for negotiation with steel companies” and not for the government to dictate how it is spent.

Following the announcement of the cancellation of the strike on Monday, a Tata spokesperson said the company would stop the early cessations of operations of the final blast furnace – Blast Furnace 4 – which will instead close in September as originally planned.

They added: “The resumption of discussions with the UKSC (steel committee) will progress from the position reached in the last meeting of May 22 and will focus on the future investments and aspirations for the business, and not on a renegotiation of our existing plan for the heavy-end closure or the enhanced employment support terms.

“The wind-down process for Blast Furnace 5 has now begun to plan and we expect to produce the final iron at the end of this week.”