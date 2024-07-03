Spending boost as fans make the most of ‘unrivalled summer of sport’

Sports fans attending live events over the summer expect to go to five on average, a survey has found.

One in 11 (9%) people surveyed for American Express have plans to attend live sports events.

Those behind the research estimated from the findings that £3.4 billion will be spent on securing tickets and a further £2.7 billion will go towards food and drink attending events.

One in six (16%) people surveyed will also watch sports at pubs over the summer, with the average pub-going sports fan expecting to spend around £400 in total on drinks across the summer.

Disappointment turned to jubilation for England football fans on Sunday after the team secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Slovakia.

England will face Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Saturday.

Nine in 10 (90%) football fans surveyed said they will watch at least one match at home this summer, with some also planning to upgrade their home entertainment packages.

People will also make the most of news services, sports apps and games to keep up with the action, the research indicated.

Dave Edwards, vice president in international card services at American Express, said: “Whether it’s in stadiums, pubs and bars, or at home, the data shows we are making the most of an unrivalled summer of sport.

“The UK is passionate when it comes to sport and our latest American Express research shows how fans are willing to spend to feel involved in the action.”

Its survey was carried out by Opinium, involving 2,000 people across the UK in June.

The findings were released as HSBC UK urged customers who may be struggling with gambling pressures to make use of a freeze option on their mobile banking app.

Several banks have blockers within their apps that can help people with addiction issues to control their spending.

HSBC UK’s gambling freeze has a 72-hour cooling off period after the block is removed, meaning customers cannot place a bet for those 72 hours.

While the freeze is in place, it applies to transactions made online as well as at point-of-sale and transactions involving contactless and digital wallets.

HSBC UK data covering the period June 14 to 26 indicates that six in 10 (60%) customers who have enabled their gambling block have so far left it on.

Maxine Pritchard, head of financial inclusion and vulnerability at HSBC UK, said: “Millions of people enjoy betting on sport and responsible gambling is important.

“Big, emotive sporting events can lead to impulsive decisions and bets customers may not be able to afford…

“We encourage everyone to think twice before switching off the freeze, stay within their spending limits and make use of our support facilities if needed.

“If you’re feeling vulnerable or struggling to manage your finances, we encourage you to reach out to us – we’re always here to help.”

Raminta Diliso, project manager (gambling related financial harm) at charity GamCare, said: “Big sporting events can be triggering for people already experiencing gambling-related financial harm.

“That’s why gambling freezes, such as the one offered by HSBC UK, are a great way to stop gambling transactions on your debit card.”

GamCare said people can also download free software to block gambling apps and websites, as well as speaking to GamCare for support.