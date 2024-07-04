Marston’s names new chairman amid changeover at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Marston’s names new chairman amid changeover at the top

By Press Association
Ken Lever is set to join the 1,370-strong chain of pubs as non-executive chairman on July 8 (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)
Ken Lever is set to join the 1,370-strong chain of pubs as non-executive chairman on July 8 (Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company/PA)

Pub group Marston’s has named a former director at car dealership Vertu Motors as its new chairman in a move that completes a clean sweep at the top.

Ken Lever is set to join the 1,370-strong chain of pubs as non-executive chairman on July 8, replacing William Rucker.

It comes after the firm also hired a new chief executive in January with the appointment of former Merlin Entertainments director Justin Platt following the sudden departure of his predecessor Andrew Andrea after two years in the role.

Marston’s said Mr Lever was an “experienced business leader, having held a number of senior executive and non-executive positions at UK listed firms, across multiple sectors including retail, manufacturing, construction, software and business services”.

He recently retired from the board of Vertu Motors and has previously also acted as non-executive chairman of firms including waste giant Biffa.

Mr Lever is also non-executive chairman at data firm Cirata, which was formerly known as WANdisco.

Octavia Morley, senior independent director at Marston’s, who led the recruitment process, said: “Ken brings a strong and valuable external perspective to the board and his broad range of business skills and experience will support Justin and the team as the business continues the next phase of its development.”

Mr Lever said: “I am delighted to be joining Marston’s at this juncture and enthused by the opportunity ahead.”

Marston’s, which employs around 10,000 staff, recently posted figures showing a 5.2% rise in revenues to £428.1 million for the half-year to March 30.

It added that like-for-like sales grew by 4% over the six weeks since the end of March in “encouraging” recent trading.