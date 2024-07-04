Marston’s names new chairman amid changeover at the top

Pub group Marston’s has named a former director at car dealership Vertu Motors as its new chairman in a move that completes a clean sweep at the top.

Ken Lever is set to join the 1,370-strong chain of pubs as non-executive chairman on July 8, replacing William Rucker.

It comes after the firm also hired a new chief executive in January with the appointment of former Merlin Entertainments director Justin Platt following the sudden departure of his predecessor Andrew Andrea after two years in the role.

Marston’s said Mr Lever was an “experienced business leader, having held a number of senior executive and non-executive positions at UK listed firms, across multiple sectors including retail, manufacturing, construction, software and business services”.

He recently retired from the board of Vertu Motors and has previously also acted as non-executive chairman of firms including waste giant Biffa.

Mr Lever is also non-executive chairman at data firm Cirata, which was formerly known as WANdisco.

Octavia Morley, senior independent director at Marston’s, who led the recruitment process, said: “Ken brings a strong and valuable external perspective to the board and his broad range of business skills and experience will support Justin and the team as the business continues the next phase of its development.”

Mr Lever said: “I am delighted to be joining Marston’s at this juncture and enthused by the opportunity ahead.”

Marston’s, which employs around 10,000 staff, recently posted figures showing a 5.2% rise in revenues to £428.1 million for the half-year to March 30.

It added that like-for-like sales grew by 4% over the six weeks since the end of March in “encouraging” recent trading.