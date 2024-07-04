Sales of no and low alcohol boom as football fans ’embrace moderation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sales of no and low alcohol boom as football fans ’embrace moderation’

By Press Association
Ocado said sales of no and low alcohol spirits had increased by 20% since the start of Euro 2024 (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Sales of no and low alcohol – as well as pickles – have soared since the start of the Euros, suggesting fans are “embracing moderation”, according to supermarkets.

Ocado said sales of no and low alcohol spirits had increased by 20% since the start of the tournament while alcohol-free wines were up by 9%.

No and low alcohol beer and canned cocktail sales had also increased, by 7% and 6% respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of pickles were up by 24% since Kieran Trippier was spotted drinking pickle juice against Serbia in England’s opening game, the online grocer said.

The drink is thought to be able to help reduce muscle cramps, with Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz also seen drinking it during his Wimbledon victory over Novak Djokovic last year.

Ocado said sales of its Epicure original whole pickles and Brindisa Perello gherkins were up 26% and 52% respectively.

Ocado buyer Oscar Biggs said: “The increase in sales of our no and low drinks reflects a shift toward mindful consumption, with customers opting for more conscious choices while enjoying the football this summer.”

Tesco also said it was seeing its highest-ever sales of no and low alcohol beer and cider outside of Christmas – even beating Dry January.

Sales peaked on days when England played, showing football fans were moderating their consumption of alcohol, the UK’s biggest grocer suggested.

Tesco beer and cider category buying manager James Renshaw said: “While we know that plenty of people will enjoy getting together with family and friends for a drink this weekend, we have been surprised at how high demand for no and low alcohol beer and cider has been since the tournament started.

“Last week we recorded the highest sales for no and low beer and cider outside of Christmas, with demand even topping that for Dry January.

“It’s definitely been driven by football fans as the highest sales have come on the days that England play.”

Since the start of the tournament, Tesco has found that beer tastes have changed considerably since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

During the 2006 World Cup, 80% of all beer and cider sold in the retail trade during the tournament was lager.

For Euro 2024, Tesco predicts lager to account for 50% of sales, with the rest made up of cider, ale, stout, craft beer and “no and low”.