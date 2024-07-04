Smith & Nephew shares jump as activist investor buys stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smith & Nephew shares jump as activist investor buys stake

By Press Association
The medical equipment firm makes knee and hip replacements (Stuart Johnson/University of Bristol/PA)
Shares in knee and hip replacement maker Smith & Nephew have surged after activist investor Cevian revealed it has taken a stake in the group.

Cevian is now the medical equipment firm’s second biggest shareholder after snapping up a 5% holding, sending shares in Smith & Nephew jumping more than 7% on Thursday.

Swedish group Cevian is renowned for taking stakes in firms and then pressing for change and to boost returns to investors.

FTSE 100-listed Smith & Nephew has seen its shares come under pressure since hitting an all-time high in 2020 as it has struggled to grow its profitability in the face of soaring costs and delays to operations following the pandemic.

Friederike Helfer, a partner at Cevian Capital, said: “Smith & Nephew owns fundamentally attractive businesses in structurally growing markets, but the company has not generated shareholder value for many years.

“Cevian sees the potential to create significant long-term value by improving the operating performance of the company’s businesses.

“We have high expectations for the board and management to realise this potential.”

Cevian’s other high-profile investments include Irish building materials firm CRH, which switched its primary London listing to New York last year.

It is also an investor in Pearson and last year sold down its stake in insurance giant Aviva, having pushed for increased investor returns at the group.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Cevian has previously taken positions in UBS, Vodafone and Aviva in an attempt to force change and the case for doing so at Smith & Nephew is presented by a near-40% decline in the share price over the last five years.

“The positive share price reaction to Cevian taking a position in Smith & Nephew demonstrates the market thinks an outside catalyst for a shake-up of the business would be no bad thing.”

He added: “Cevian is likely to hold management’s feet to the fire and may look for more ambitious targets than set out under the existing improvement plan.

“It could also push for a rationalisation of the company’s portfolio, which encompasses sports medicine and wound care alongside orthopaedics.”