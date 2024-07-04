Amazon at 30: From online bookseller to two-trillion-dollar tech giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon at 30: From online bookseller to two-trillion-dollar tech giant

By Press Association
The company has grown into an online retail heavyweight (Paul Faith/PA)
Amazon marks its 30th anniversary on Friday as a two-trillion-dollar company, capping a remarkable rise from the online bookseller it was founded as, inside a garage in the early days of the internet.

Founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as chief executive in 2021, but he remains the executive chair and largest shareholder of a company now known as an e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Since its foundation as a bookseller, the company has grown into an online retail heavyweight where consumers can buy almost anything.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as chief executive in 2021 (Paul Ellis/PA)

It has also expanded, making many of its own products that it sells online, including electronics, led by a popular range of tablets and smart home hubs and speakers.

The Seattle-based firm is now also established as a leading technology company through the Alexa virtual assistant that powers its smart home products, but also through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of the company which has data centres around the globe offering server space to many of the world’s other largest companies.

When Amazon become one of the few companies to pass the two-trillion-dollar valuation mark last month – behind only Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft – part of its recent share price rise was put down to the increasing demand for cloud computing thanks to the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) services.

AI services are energy and compute-intensive, meaning many firms are having to increase their cloud computing capacity to power these in-demand new tools.

The ChatGPT website
The rise of generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT has set the standard for a new generation of virtual assistants (John Walton/PA)

Mr Bezos has now confirmed he plans to sell nearly five billion dollars worth of Amazon shares, which follows a similar announcement in February that he would sell shares worth 8.5 billion dollars – the first time since 2021 he had parted with Amazon shares.

Looking forward, Amazon’s dominance of the online retail space is likely to face increasing competition from a range of alternatives and rivals, including emerging e-commerce firms in Asia, and the growing popularity of second-hand marketplaces as consumers look to save money and prioritise the environment by recycling old goods.

The company’s position in the AI products market also faces intense competition from fellow tech giants and emerging AI firms.

The rise of generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT has set the standard for a new generation of virtual assistants which are both text and voice-based, and can find as well as generate images and videos.

Currently, Amazon’s Alexa is predominately a voice-based assistant, conversational assistant – a set-up many believe the company will need to expand on if it wants to take on ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and Microsoft’s Copilot.