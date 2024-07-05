Shell to take up to £1.6bn hit after suspending construction of biofuels plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell to take up to £1.6bn hit after suspending construction of biofuels plant

By Press Association
Shell is suspending construction work on its biofuels plant in Rotterdam (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Shell is suspending construction work on its biofuels plant in Rotterdam (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Shell expects to take a hit of up to two billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) after it suspended construction work on one of Europe’s largest planned biofuels plants and sold a refinery in Singapore.

The oil and gas giant said it expects the decision to stop building work on the biofuels plant in the Netherlands, which it announced earlier this week, to cost up to one billion US dollars (£784 million).

Shell started work on its plant in Rotterdam in September 2021 and it was meant to begin producing sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel by 2025.

The site was due to produce 820,000 tonnes of biofuels per year when complete.

Meanwhile, the company said the move to sell its Bukom refinery in Singapore will cost between 600 million (£470.4 million) and 800 million US dollars (£627.2 million).

Shell said in May that it would sell the site to a joint venture between commodity trader Glencore plc and Indonesia’s PT Chandra Asri Pacific.

Both moves are part of chief executive Wael Sawan’s plans to focus on Shell’s most profitable businesses.

In a market update on Friday, the London-listed firm said integrated gas production is expected to be within market guidance of 940,000 to 980,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Its gas trading results are set to be lower in the second quarter than the first because of seasonal changes in the market, but still in line with last year’s annual performance. The division has driven strong profits for the company in recent years.

Upstream production is expected to be about 1.72 million to 1.82 million boe/d, also within its previously announced outlook.