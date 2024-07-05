OpenAI breached by hacker in 2023 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

OpenAI breached by hacker in 2023 – report

By Press Association
A hacker reportedly gained access to the internal messaging systems of ChatGPT maker OpenAI last year, stealing details about the design of the firm’s AI products (John Walton/PA)
A hacker reportedly gained access to the internal messaging systems of ChatGPT maker OpenAI last year, stealing details about the design of the firm’s AI products (John Walton/PA)

A hacker gained access to the internal messaging systems of ChatGPT maker OpenAI last year, stealing details about the design of the firm’s AI products, it has been reported.

The New York Times said the incident saw a hacker lift details from discussions in an internal forum between OpenAI employees about the technologies being worked on by the company.

But they did not get into the systems where OpenAI’s product are built and housed, the report said.

The US firm has found itself at the forefront of the recent AI boom, sparked by the release of its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in late 2022.

Since then, many of the world’s largest technology companies have started moving into the sector, with many experts also identifying generative AI as the key innovation of this generation.

According to the report, OpenAI executives told staff and the company’s board about the breach in April last year, but did not make the details public because no customer or partner data had been stolen.

OpenAI also did not inform US law enforcement agencies of the incident, the report said, because the company believed the hacker was a private individual with no known ties to a foreign government.

OpenAI has been contacted for comment.

Dr Ilia Kolochenko, cybersecurity expert and chief executive at security firm ImmuniWeb, warned that attacks on AI firms are likely to continue, and increase, given the growing importance of the technology.

“While the details of the alleged incident are not yet confirmed by OpenAI, there is a strong possibility that the incident actually took place and is not the only one,” he said.

“The global AI race has become a matter of national security for many countries; therefore, state-backed cybercrime groups and mercenaries are aggressively targeting AI vendors, from talented start-ups to tech giants like Google or OpenAI.

“The hackers mostly focus their efforts on the theft of valuable intellectual property, including technological research and know-how, large language models (LLMs), sources of training data, as well as commercial information such as AI vendors’ clients and novel use of AI across different industries.

“More sophisticated cyber-threat actors may also implant stealthy backdoors to continually control breached AI companies, and to be able to suddenly disrupt or even shut down their operations, similar to the large-scale hacking campaigns targeting critical national infrastructure (CNI) in Western countries recently.

“All corporate users of GenAI vendors should be particularly careful and prudent when they share, or give access to, their proprietary data for LLM training or fine-tuning, as their data – spanning from attorney-client privileged information and trade secrets of the leading industrial or pharmaceutical companies to classified military information – is also in the crosshairs of AI-hungry cybercriminals that are poised to intensify their attacks.”