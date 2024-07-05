Wetherspoons sales set to shrug off wet weather for sales growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoons sales set to shrug off wet weather for sales growth

By Press Association
People outside a Wetherspoons pub in Blackpool. The pub group is set to update investors on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is expected to reveal further sales growth and strong profits next week, amid hopes punters shrugged off the wet weather to visit their venues.

The company, which runs 809 pubs across the UK, will update investors in a trading update on Wednesday July 10, ahead of its annual results.

In its previous update in May, Wetherspoons reported that like-for-like sales increased by 5.2% over the 13 weeks to April 28 compared with a year earlier, with total sales up 3.3%.

A person enjoys a drink inside wetherspoons, which is engraved on the glass above the door
Wetherspoons is hoping that its decision to show the England Euro 2024 football games will be a big benefit (Victoria Jones/PA)

The group will be hoping it will receive a boost over the summer to put on track for stronger growth in the final quarter of the year to July.

Anna Barnfather, research analyst at Liberum, predicted it will report like-for-like growth of around 6% for the current quarter.

Nevertheless, total sales will be impacted by the recent disposal of some pubs, with the company exiting 18 pubs in the year-to-date, while it opened two.

Wetherspoons is expected to conclude its disposal programme in the coming months, with 17 of its pubs still on the market for sale in May.

In its previous update, the Tim Martin-founded pub firm also said it was on track to deliver annual profits at the top of expectations after strong growth and cost efficiencies.

As a result, it is expected to post pre-tax profits close to £75 million for the year.

Derren Nathan, head of equity analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, predicted it could see some benefit from its decision to show England’s Euro 2024 matches across its pubs, despite usually shying away from showing sport.

“The England men’s football team’s arguably fortunate progress in the Euros won’t be doing bar takings any harm, but that may be somewhat offset by the wettest spring since 1986.

“Investors will be looking out for any further changes to guidance.”

Shareholders will also be looking for an update on the group’s debts, which stood at £685 million at the end of April.

Mr Nathan added: “So far, it’s not made too much progress this year in bringing down debt levels.

“Positive movement on that front and clarity over future expansion plans will be key to determining whether a return to the dividend list might be on the table.”