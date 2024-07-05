Pound strengthens but FTSE loses ground after US jobs data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pound strengthens but FTSE loses ground after US jobs data

By Press Association
The pound held steady overnight as the General Election results were coming in (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has strengthened against the US dollar and the euro after the UK ushered in a new government, while top European stock markets faltered as investors turned their attention to events overseas.

Sterling was up about 0.3% against the US dollar at 1.28, and 0.2% against the euro at 1.1825 on Friday afternoon.

Traders had been expecting the UK General Election to vote in a Labour Party majority, but Friday’s result affirmed hopes that a new government could bring about a period of greater political certainty and stability.

The pound had held steady overnight when the results were coming in, indicating that financial markets had long been pricing in the outcome.

But in equity markets, London’s FTSE 100 failed to hold on to gains from earlier in the day after new economic data in the US turned investors away from events happening at home.

The blue-chip index moved 37.33 points lower, or 0.45%, to 8,203.93 at close on Friday.

Key jobs market data showed that America’s unemployment rate ticked up 4.1% in June from 4% in May, showing further signs of a cooling labour market.

But Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst for IG, said the data may not have been enough to “counterbalance the US economy adding more jobs than expected in June”, with rising payroll figures suggesting there was still some heat in the market.

This may have led markets to pare back their expectations of an interest-rate cut in September, he said.

Nonetheless, the US’s S&P 500 was up about 0.3% and Dow Jones up about 0.1% by the time European markets closed.

In Paris, the Cac 40 closed 0.26% lower and in Frankfurt, the Dax rose 0.14%,

In company news, shares in Crest Nicholson jumped higher following reports it had attracted new bidding interest from rival builder Avant Homes.

Later on Friday, it confirmed that it had decided not to engage with the approach for an all-share proposal, because it could still receive a formal offer from Bellway, which was already interested in making a bid. Shares in Crest were up 2.2% at close.

Shell told shareholders it expects to take a hit of up to two billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) after it suspended construction work on one of Europe’s largest planned biofuels plants and sold a refinery in Singapore.

The oil and gas company nonetheless confirmed that its integrated gas production is expected to meet market expectations. Its share price closed 1.5% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Smurfit Kappa, up 124p to 3,656p, United Utilities, up 34.2p to 1,025p, Vistry, up 43p to 1,302p, Severn Trent, up 75p to 2,504p, and Fresnillo, up 16.5p to 593p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were HSBC, down 17.7p to 673.6p, Whitbread, down 75p to 2,936p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, down 184p to 8,062p, Standard Chartered, down 16.2p to 723p, and Smiths Group, down 38p to 1,700p.