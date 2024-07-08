Carlsberg agrees £3.3bn takeover of Robinsons maker Britvic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlsberg agrees £3.3bn takeover of Robinsons maker Britvic

By Press Association
Danish beer group Carlsberg has agreed to buy Robinsons squash maker Britvic in a £3.3bn deal (Britvic/PA)
Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has agreed a £3.3 billion deal to buy Robinsons squash maker Britvic.

The UK soft drinks firm, which also makes J2O and Tango, told shareholders on Monday morning it will recommend the latest deal – which is valued at £4.1 billion when debts are taken into account – after rejecting a previous £3.1 billion offer.

Carlsberg will pay 1,315p per share to Britvic investors under the deal.

Carlsberg had an initial £3.1 billion deal rebuffed (Carlsberg/PA)

Britvic also holds an exclusive licence with US partner PepsiCo to make and sell brands such as Pepsi, 7up and Lipton iced tea in the UK.

The brewing giant had been expected to return with a stronger offer after PepsiCo struck a deal with Carlsberg which would preserve Britvic’s  licence agreement in the event of a takeover.

Carlsberg said it believes the integration with Britvic can secure it £100 million in cost efficiencies a year.

Ian Durant, non-executive chairman of Britvic, said: “The proposed transaction creates an enlarged international group that is well-placed to capture the growth opportunities in multiple drinks sectors.

“The board of directors believe that the strategic merits of this offer are compelling, and the offer also provides shareholders with the opportunity to receive the certainty of cash consideration that reflects the current strength and medium-term prospects of the Britvic business.”

Britvic shareholders will vote on the proposed takeover at a general meeting in the coming months.

It also came as Britvic hailed strong growth in the latest quarter despite wet weather across Europe.

Group revenues grew by 6.3% to £502.9 million in the three months to June 30, with growth across both retail and hospitality in the UK.

Carlsberg Group chief executive Jacob Aarup-Andersen said: “With this transaction, we are combining Britvic’s high-quality soft drinks portfolio with Carlsberg’s strong beer portfolio and route-to-market capabilities, creating an enhanced proposition across the UK and other markets in Western Europe.

“The proposed transaction is attractive for shareholders of Carlsberg, supporting our growth ambitions, being immediately earnings accretive and value-accretive in year three.”

In a separate deal on Monday, Carlsberg also agreed to take control of its UK brewing joint venture with Marston’s, the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which makes brands including Hobgoblin and Pedigree.

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company makes brands such as Pedigree (CMBC/PA)

Marston’s confirmed it will receive £206 million to sell Carlsberg its 40% stake in the venture.

It comes four years after the two brewers formed the UK joint venture in a deal valuing the operation at £780 million, as Marston’s sought to focus more on its pub operation.

Justin Platt, who became chief executive at Marston’s at the start of the year, said: “This deal further strengthens our balance sheet, significantly reducing our debt by over £200 million.

“Crucially, it allows us to become a pure play hospitality business and focus on what we do best – namely, giving our guests amazing pub experiences.”

Carlsberg said it plans to create a single integrated drinks business called Carlsberg Britvic after completing the two deals.