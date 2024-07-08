Ocado to build third robotic warehouse in Japan

Online supermarket Ocado has revealed plans to build its third robotic warehouse in Japan as part of its tie-up with Aeon in the country.

The FTSE 250 listed group – which first struck a partnership deal with Japanese retail company Aeon in 2019 – said the new site in Kuki-Miyashiro will go live in 2027.

It comes after Aeon’s first robotic warehouse opened in the Kanto region of Japan a year ago, powered by Ocado’s technology, with a second due to launch in Hachioji in 2026.

The pair plan to open further robotic warehouses across the country as Aeon expands its online grocery delivery offering.

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado Group, hailed the latest announcement as an “exciting moment for Aeon and Ocado’s relationship as we deepen our already strong partnership”.

He added: “Ocado is helping Aeon Next to provide a seamless online grocery experience to customers across Tokyo.

“We can’t wait to bring this service to even more customers in the years to come.”

Shares in Ocado lifted 5% in early trading on Monday.

It gives investors some cheer after Ocado shares slumped on news in June that Canadian supermarket giant Sobeys had paused the launch of its new warehouse in Vancouver.

Sobeys and Ocado also agreed to end their mutual exclusivity agreement in what was seen as a blow to the overseas rollout of the UK firm’s Ocado Smart Platform.

Ocado shares have plummeted by more than 50% so far this year, which saw it recently booted out of the top flight FTSE 100 Index.

Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said: “Ocado shareholders haven’t had much good news recently, in terms of the much-vaunted overseas licensing deals, but they will be pleased to hear today that the partnership with mighty Aeon in Japan is pushing ahead.”