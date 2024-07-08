Choice of low deposit mortgages reaches two-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Choice of low deposit mortgages reaches two-year high

By Press Association
The choice of 5% deposit mortgage deals reached its best level for more than two years at the start of July, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
The choice of 5% deposit mortgage deals reached its best level for more than two years at the start of July, according to analysis.

Financial information website Moneyfacts counted 361 such deals available, marking the highest total since 369 products for people with 5% deposits were available in May 2022.

People looking for low deposit deals are often first-time buyers.

Moneyfacts looked at data for the first available day of each month for the research.

Across all deposit sizes, Moneyfacts counted 6,658 mortgage options in early July, which was the highest number for the start of any month since February 2008, when there were 6,760 deals.

The average shelf-life of a mortgage product also increased in July, to 30 days, up from 15 days at the start of June.

The Bank of England base rate is expected to be cut at some point in the months ahead, leading to the rates on some mortgages being lowered.

However, many people re-mortgaging will still be doing so on higher rates than they have been paying previously.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Borrowers who have a limited deposit may be pleased to see a rise in the number of mortgages available at 95% loan-to-value this month, reaching a two-year high.

“There are now 361 options available, the highest count since May 2022, when there were 369 deals.

“There is lots of room for growth in this area of the market, as it currently represents just 5% of all deals available to borrowers across fixed and variable mortgages. Overall product availability continued to rise, spreading a positive sentiment on mortgage choice.”

The findings were released as Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would review green belt boundaries to prioritise brownfield and so-called grey belt land to meet housebuilding targets.

Ms Reeves said: “We must acknowledge that trade-offs always exist. Any development may have environmental consequences, place pressure on services and rouse voices of local opposition, but we will not succumb to a status quo which responds to the existence of trade-offs by always saying no.”