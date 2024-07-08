Epic Games promises to ‘fight’ Apple over app approval dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Epic Games promises to ‘fight’ Apple over app approval dispute

By Press Association
Fortnite maker Epic Games is disputing a demand from Apple over its app (Alamy/PA)
Fortnite maker Epic Games is disputing a demand from Apple over its app (Alamy/PA)

Fortnite maker Epic Games has said it will continue to “fight” Apple over changes the iPhone maker is reportedly asking it to make to its own app store.

Epic Games chief executive Tim Sweeney said the ongoing saga over the approval of Epic app store app was “absurd”, after Apple rejected Epic’s marketplace before reversing its decision after the Fortnite maker publicly criticised the decision.

However, some reports said Apple’s decision was only temporary, and it would require Epic to make changes in a future update over concerns some of the in-app buttons appeared too similar to the design of Apple’s own store, something it says it does not allow and can confuse users.

The stand-off between the two companies is the latest episode in a long-running dispute between them centered around Apple’s control of the App Store on the iPhone and iPad, which Epic Games has argued is unfair and anti-competitive.

Fortnite video game on PlayStation menu
Fortnite maker Epic Games is involved in a stand-off with Apple (Alamy/PA)

New laws in the EU – the Digital Markets Act (DMA) – have changed the landscape by introducing sweeping new rules designed to stop the biggest tech firms from cornering digital markets and as a result this has forced Apple to allow people in Europe to download iPhone apps from stores not operated by the US tech giant, a move it has long resisted.

Epic Games said last week that the initial decision to reject their Epic Games Store app breached the DMA and disputed Apple’s suggestion that its design was too similar to Apple’s.

Mr Sweeney said reports of Apple’s approval being only temporary meant the “saga has taken a turn towards the absurd”.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, late on Friday night, he said: “Apple is now telling reporters that this approval is temporary and are demanding we change the buttons in the next version – which would make our store less standard and harder to use. We’ll fight this.”

This was followed by a further statement from Epic Games, confirming they would dispute Apple’s decision.

“Apple has told some press channels that, though they have approved our current EGS (Epic Games Store) iOS App for notarisation, they are still demanding Epic change the user interface in a future version. Epic is disputing this,” the company said.

Apple has not commented further on the issue, but last week said it was trying to help Epic Games get its marketplace approved and believed the issue was a small matter which could be easily fixed.