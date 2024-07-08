Britvic latest in recent flurry of UK firms snapped up by overseas suitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britvic latest in recent flurry of UK firms snapped up by overseas suitors

By Press Association
J2O owner Britvic has agreed to be bought by Carlsberg (Britvic/PA)
Soft drinks giant Britvic is the latest British firm set to be taken private by overseas owners after agreeing a £3.3 billion takeover.

Carlsberg – the Danish brewing giant – has secured a deal to buy the business, upping a rebuffed £3.1 billion approach.

On the same day, Carlsberg said it would buy out Wolverhampton-based Marston’s from the joint venture brewing business run by the two firms.

The Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which makes Pedigree and Hobgoblin, was formed in 2020, but will now be swallowed by the Danish firm for £206 million.

A Marston's sign amid green foliage
Marston’s will exit brewing after 190 years (Jacob King/PA)

The two deals come amid scrutiny over the value of UK firms, with many international firms and investors looking to snap up British companies over the past year.

Here the PA news agency looks at the British firms taken over by international buyers:

– Royal Mail

Bosses at the delivery giant agreed in May to a £3.6 billion deal which would see Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group take control of Royal Mail and its parent firm International Distribution Services (IDS). The move still needs regulatory approval and to pass a shareholder vote.

– DS Smith

Paper and packaging group DS Smith is set to be bought by Memphis-based International Paper in a move which will see it leave the London Stock Exchange, after a £5.8 billion deal was sealed in April.

A worker in a paper factory
Paper firm DS Smith has agreed a takeover (DS Smith/PA)

– Biffa

British waste firm Biffa was bought last year in a £1.3 billion deal by US investor Energy Capital Partners (ECP).

– The Restaurant Group

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group was taken private last year in a £701 million takeover by US private equity firm Apollo.

– The Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore – which runs Franco Manca and Real Greek restaurants – was another restaurant firm snapped up by an overseas buyer, after being bought by Japan’s Toridoll for £93 million.

Pizzas on a table
Franco Manca owner The Fulham Shore was bought by a Japanese group last year (Fulham Shore/PA)

– Neptune Energy

Neptune, one of the biggest producers of gas in the UK’s North Sea, was bought by Italian oil giant Eni last summer in a 2.6 billion dollar (£2.1 billion) deal.

– Keywords Studios

Earlier this week, video games developer Keywords Studios backed a £2.1 billion takeover offer from Swedish private equity firm EQT.

– Wincanton

Logistics firm Wincanton is among those to have been taken private by a US rival, following a £762 million takeover move from GXO Logistics after a bidding war.

– Hotel Chocolat

The luxury high street chocolate retailer was gobbled up by confectionery giant Mars late last year in a £534 million move it said would help drive overseas growth.

A Hotel Chocolat sign
Hotel Chocolat was bought by US confectionery firm Mars (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Missguided

Less than two years after being bought by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, fashion firm Missguided was sold again to Singapore-based fast fashion giant Shein.

– Britvic

The Robinsons, J2O and Tango maker was targeted by Danish brewing giant Carlsberg last month but agreed on a £3.3 billion improved deal on Monday.

– Marston’s brewing operation

On the same day, Carlsberg also took over Marston’s UK brewing operations, having run a joint venture with the Wolverhampton-based pub firm for four years.