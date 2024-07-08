Britvic latest in recent flurry of UK firms snapped up by overseas suitors

Soft drinks giant Britvic is the latest British firm set to be taken private by overseas owners after agreeing a £3.3 billion takeover.

Carlsberg – the Danish brewing giant – has secured a deal to buy the business, upping a rebuffed £3.1 billion approach.

On the same day, Carlsberg said it would buy out Wolverhampton-based Marston’s from the joint venture brewing business run by the two firms.

The Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which makes Pedigree and Hobgoblin, was formed in 2020, but will now be swallowed by the Danish firm for £206 million.

Marston’s will exit brewing after 190 years (Jacob King/PA)

The two deals come amid scrutiny over the value of UK firms, with many international firms and investors looking to snap up British companies over the past year.

Here the PA news agency looks at the British firms taken over by international buyers:

– Royal Mail

Bosses at the delivery giant agreed in May to a £3.6 billion deal which would see Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group take control of Royal Mail and its parent firm International Distribution Services (IDS). The move still needs regulatory approval and to pass a shareholder vote.

– DS Smith

Paper and packaging group DS Smith is set to be bought by Memphis-based International Paper in a move which will see it leave the London Stock Exchange, after a £5.8 billion deal was sealed in April.

Paper firm DS Smith has agreed a takeover (DS Smith/PA)

– Biffa

British waste firm Biffa was bought last year in a £1.3 billion deal by US investor Energy Capital Partners (ECP).

– The Restaurant Group

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group was taken private last year in a £701 million takeover by US private equity firm Apollo.

– The Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore – which runs Franco Manca and Real Greek restaurants – was another restaurant firm snapped up by an overseas buyer, after being bought by Japan’s Toridoll for £93 million.

Franco Manca owner The Fulham Shore was bought by a Japanese group last year (Fulham Shore/PA)

– Neptune Energy

Neptune, one of the biggest producers of gas in the UK’s North Sea, was bought by Italian oil giant Eni last summer in a 2.6 billion dollar (£2.1 billion) deal.

– Keywords Studios

Earlier this week, video games developer Keywords Studios backed a £2.1 billion takeover offer from Swedish private equity firm EQT.

– Wincanton

Logistics firm Wincanton is among those to have been taken private by a US rival, following a £762 million takeover move from GXO Logistics after a bidding war.

– Hotel Chocolat

The luxury high street chocolate retailer was gobbled up by confectionery giant Mars late last year in a £534 million move it said would help drive overseas growth.

Hotel Chocolat was bought by US confectionery firm Mars (Mike Egerton/PA)

– Missguided

Less than two years after being bought by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, fashion firm Missguided was sold again to Singapore-based fast fashion giant Shein.

– Britvic

The Robinsons, J2O and Tango maker was targeted by Danish brewing giant Carlsberg last month but agreed on a £3.3 billion improved deal on Monday.

– Marston’s brewing operation

On the same day, Carlsberg also took over Marston’s UK brewing operations, having run a joint venture with the Wolverhampton-based pub firm for four years.