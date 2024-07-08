Customer satisfaction at lowest level since 2010 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Customer satisfaction at lowest level since 2010 – report

By Press Association
Customer satisfaction across the UK is at its lowest level since 2010, according to a report (Alamy/PA)
Customer satisfaction across the UK is at its lowest level since 2010 and is threatening the nation’s economic recovery, according to a report.

The latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) stands at 75.8 out of 100, a drop of 0.8 points on a year ago and 2.6 points below its high of 78.4 in July 2022.

The report, which has measured customer satisfaction at more than 275 leading businesses since 2008, warned that persistent low levels of satisfaction had the potential to undermine the UK’s “already challenging” economic recovery.

Chart showing 10 highest rated organisations in July UKCSI
(UKCSI/PA)

Since 2019, the companies that have consistently secured the highest levels of customer satisfaction have achieved continued financial stability, it said.

This was particularly evident in the food retail sector, where companies with a UKCSI score at least one point above the sector average achieved annual average sales growth of 5.8% compared to a market average of just 2.9%.

Timpson scored the highest for customer satisfaction among individual companies, followed by Nationwide and John Lewis.

Chart showing top 210 rated organisations for customer satisfaction 2019-2024
(UKCSI/PA)

Continuing a trend from January’s findings, a third of customers preferred excellent service even if it cost more.

Some 65% of employees surveyed said they spent an average 3.3 days a month dealing with service failures or problems.

Jo Causon, chief executive of the Institute of Customer Service, said: “The UK Customer Satisfaction Index is the independent barometer for the health of the nation’s service levels.

“Unfortunately, the current outlook isn’t where we need it to be, despite our research showing that higher levels of customer satisfaction correlate with financial stability and growth.

“Business leaders need to understand the evolving needs and expectations of their customers, developing their organisations’ approach accordingly to unlock the sustainable growth the economy needs.

“The new government’s post-election business policy agenda should encourage all organisations to understand and serve customers better if we are to put our economy back on track.”

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index is a twice-yearly report based on 60,000 survey responses provided by more than 15,000 UK adult customers.