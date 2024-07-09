BP warns over hit of up to £1.6bn, sending shares lower

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP warns over hit of up to £1.6bn, sending shares lower

By Press Association
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

Oil giant BP’s shares have come under pressure after it warned of an impairment charge of up to 2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) in its second quarter.

The group said it is bracing for a hit of between a billion and 2 billion US dollars (£781 million to £1.6 billion), relating to “post-tax asset impairments and associated onerous contract provisions”.

This includes a blow from previously announced moves to review its refining operations in Germany from 2025.

BP added that oil trading earnings will also be knocked by lower refining margins, which will impact second quarter results by between 500 million and 700 million US dollars (£391 million to £547 million).

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm fell more than 3% in early trading on Tuesday.

In its update, BP also said that upstream production – BP’s activities in oil and natural gas exploration as well as low-carbon energy – is expected to be broadly flat quarter-on-quarter.

It had previously expected a slight fall.

The figures follow a warning from rival Shell last week over a hit of up to 2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion) after it suspended construction work on one of Europe’s largest planned biofuel plants and sold a refinery in Singapore.

Jefferies analysts said they expect BP’s latest update to lead to an earnings downgrade of around 20% for the second quarter.

But Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BP would be supported by rising oil prices.

The firm said the cost of crude averaged 84.97 US dollars per barrel in the second quarter, up from 83.16 US dollars in the previous three months.

Mr Nathan said: “BP’s focus has been a little scattergun of late, but it’s likely to remain an important part of the energy mix for some time to come.

“It still has one eye on the energy transition, and there appears to be little downward pressure on the oil price in the immediate future.

“This should keep both cash flow and generous distributions to investors flowing.”