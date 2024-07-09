Coffee prices to keep rising for at least another year, Lavazza warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Coffee prices to keep rising for at least another year, Lavazza warns

By Press Association
UK consumers will not see soaring coffee prices drop until the middle of next year at the earliest as ‘very challenging headwinds’ continue to batter the industry, Lavazza has warned (Lavazza/PA)
UK consumers will not see soaring coffee prices drop until the middle of next year at the earliest as ‘very challenging headwinds’ continue to batter the industry, Lavazza has warned (Lavazza/PA)

UK consumers will not see soaring coffee prices drop until the middle of next year at the earliest as “very challenging headwinds” continue to batter the industry, Lavazza has warned.

The Italian coffee giant’s vice chairman, Giuseppe Lavazza, admitted “I was wrong” after predicting last year that prices would begin to fall this year.

Poor harvests, particularly in the major production areas of Brazil and Vietnam, geopolitical conflict and supply chain disruption have all contributed to prices reaching record 15-year highs, he said.

On Monday, prices reached an all-time high of 4,300 US dollars (£3,356) a tonne, with Mr Lavazza saying: “We have never seen such a spike in price as the trend right now.”

Blockages in the Suez Canal have seen shipping costs alone hit four times the average.

For UK consumers, this has meant the price of a 1kg bag of beans rising by 15% in a year, and Mr Lavazza said could increase by 20% to 25% over the coming year.

Meanwhile, a flat white at the firm’s flagship cafe off Regent Street in central London now costs £3.50 to take away or £5.50 to have in, reflecting current costs.

Mr Lavazza said: “We have faced very, very strong headwinds. I don’t see any reason why coffee prices will go down.”

However, this has not dented the “strong trend” of UK consumers turning to beans to make fresh coffee at home, which began when the pandemic closed cafes but has showed no sign of slowing even now.

Mr Lavazza said: “People love it so much. And we think there’s an environmental element too, of people wanting to move away from using pods.”

The UK retail coffee market is worth £1.3 billion, growing by 3.9% year on year, according to Nielsen figures, driven by price inflation of 3.8%.

Lavazza said sales volumes were up 2.9% in 2023 compared with the year before, or the equivalent of 32 million more cups of Lavazza coffee on two years ago.