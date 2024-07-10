Wetherspoons reveals sales rise but sells off more pubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wetherspoons reveals sales rise but sells off more pubs

By Press Association
Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has said sales grew over the past 10 weeks
Pub firm JD Wetherspoon has revealed another improvement in sales in recent weeks as it continued to sell off sites.

The pub giant reported that life-for-like sales increased by 5.8% in the 10 weeks to July 7, despite unseasonably wet weather.

Like-for-like sales increased by 7.7% over the year-to-date.

Sir Tim Martin, chairman of the pub firm, said its total sales are at “record levels” despite having fewer venues than it did a year ago.

Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim Martin, said sales were at record levels

In the year-to-date, Wetherspoons has opened two pubs but sold or surrendered the lease on 26 pubs.

It added that a further 10 trading pubs are either on the market or under offer.

The group, which currently has an estate of 801 pubs, said it has largely disposed of venues which are “smaller and older”, or where it has another site in close proximity.

At its peak, the pub firm had around 950 venues in 2015. Earlier this year, the company said it still hoped to meet long-term ambitions of growing to 1,000 venues despite shrinking the size of its estate.

The group highlighted that it has new openings in Waterloo and Fulham Broadway stations in London, and in Marlow in Buckinghamshire planned for the coming months.

The company has disposed of some venues amid efforts to reduce its debt burden.

On Wednesday, Wetherspoons said it expects its net debt to stand at around £670 million at the end of the financial year.

In the update, Sir Tim also renewed his calls for the Government to equalise the tax paid on drinks between his pubs and supermarkets.

“The average Wetherspoon pub has generated taxes of one sort or another of £7 million in the last 10 years, as well as generating considerable employment and social benefits,” he said.

“The last government failed to implement tax equality between pubs and supermarkets, leading to pub closures and underinvestment.

“Wetherspoon hopes that the current Chancellor, with a Bank of England pedigree, will understand how many beans make five, and rectify this inequality.”