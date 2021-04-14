Rotherham monitoring Freddie Ladapo ahead of Coventry clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham will check on Freddie Ladapo and Michael Ihiekwe for the crunch clash against Coventry.

Ladapo scored twice in the Millers’ impressive win over QPR on Tuesday but picked up a groin niggle and with less than 48 hours to recover he is a doubt.

Defender Ihiekwe missed Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury and he is unlikely to recover in time, but the physios will check.

Boss Paul Warne will freshen up his side as they play their second of four games in eight days, knowing a win would take them above Coventry and out of the bottom three.

Josh Pask is set to miss out for Coventry after he suffered a head and neck injury in the weekend loss to Bournemouth, meaning concussion protocols will rule him out.

However, defenders Dom Hyam (illness) and Kyle McFadzean (knock) should be involved in South Yorkshire.

Michael Rose is still a doubt after suffering a gash in a delicate part of his body.

Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf and Jodi Jones are long-term absentees.