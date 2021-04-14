Jim Goodwin says he will have to bite his tongue after referee criticism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says he will be forced to bite his tongue in future as he prepares to take his punishment for blasting referee Don Robertson.

The furious Buddies boss claimed the official had “cost” his team a place in the top six after handing Hamilton a controversial late free-kick in their final match before the split.

Accies went on to snatch an 89th-minute equaliser, allowing St Johnstone to sneak past the Paisley men and steal the final place in the top half of the table.

Goodwin now regrets his choice of words and expects to be punished for them when he appears before a Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

But the Irishman also reckons it is time Hampden chiefs started taking into account the strain bosses are working under.

If they do not, he will be forced to abandon his open and honest approach to dealing with the media.

He said: “I went onto the pitch after the game and had words with Don Robertson after that Hamilton game because I was disappointed with the decision that led to the goal.

“In hindsight, it wasn’t just Don Robertson’s fault. I still don’t agree with the free-kick but it was our fault as a team for not being organised to deal with the cross coming into the box.

“Sometimes you do and say things when emotions get the better of you but when you calm down you sometimes regret.

“We’re only human at the end of the day. There’s a hell of a lot at stake for everybody. Everyone is fighting for different things and I just hope the powers that be understand that.

“We’ll wait and see what the outcome is. Emotions ran high after the game at Hamilton. I said one or two things I regret now.

“We’re all emotional at times and it was a very disappointing day. Hopefully they will accept my apology and whatever comes my way, I’ll need to accept that.

“I’m not hoping for any leniency. I’m just hoping to be treated the same way everyone else is treated.

“Steven Gerrard had a similar thing at Livingston, while Brian Rice and John Hughes have been cited for comments they have made. Unfortunately that’s the world we live in.

“As managers we have to accept whatever decisions come our way rightly or wrongly. You guys in the media like sound bites and managers to give our honest and frank opinions to your questions at the end of the game.

“But the fact that Brian and John have been called up by the SFA suggests that we’re not allowed to do that.

“So yeah you will just get boring mundane answers to the questions you ask unfortunately.”

Saints host Inverness in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup on Friday night and Goodwin is hoping he will be able to roar on his team from the sidelines.

“I think I will be in the dugout,” he said. “Whatever punishment comes my way, I think it will be for the league. That’s normally the way it works.”