Swansea waiting on Ben Cabango’s coronavirus test

Swansea are awaiting the outcome of a second coronavirus test on Ben Cabango before determining if the defender will be available for Saturday’s match against Wycombe.

Cabango was left out of Tuesday’s win at Sheffield Wednesday after breaching Covid-19 rules, and will not be allowed to return until he has returned two clear tests.

Liam Cullen could return to a matchday squad before the end of the season after making a quicker-than-expected return from an ankle ligament injury.

Steve Cooper has indicated the Wales Under-21 striker would be ready to play limited minutes and may come straight back into the first team to do so.

Wycombe will be without the suspended central defender Josh Knight, who was sent off in last week’s 3-1 loss to Luton.

Left-back Joe Jacobson is doubtful after missing the defeat to the Hatters with an injury sustained during the first half of the win over Rotherham on April 5.

Dominic Gape will also miss out again with the calf problem he suffered at the start of the month.

Ryan Tafazolli and Jordan Obita are also unavailable through injury.