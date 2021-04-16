Sheffield Wednesday soldier on against Bristol City without manager Darren Moore

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations for Saturday’s clash with Bristol City have been hit by the news that boss Darren Moore will take a further period of leave.

Moore, who recently had a spell away due to coronavirus, revealed on Thursday that he has contracted pneumonia.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was recalled to the starting line-up for the midweek loss to Swansea but it remains to be seen whether he will get the nod ahead of Joe Wildsmith on this occasion.

Long-term absentee Joost Van Aken is stepping up his recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him out since December, featuring twice for the club’s under-23 side in recent weeks.

Defender Danny Simpson is a doubt for Bristol City’s trip after being unable to train as normal this week.

City still have a lengthy injury list, but there is hope that Jay Dasilva may feature again this season.

The defender has been out since December but is back in training and boss Nigel Pearson hopes he can return to contention before the 2020-21 campaign draws to a close.

Saturday’s game comes too soon for Dasilva, though, while the likes of Liam Walsh and Jamie Paterson also remain sidelined.