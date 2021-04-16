From Frank Lampard to Steve Cooper – the contenders for England Under-21s job

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Football Association will start the search for Aidy Boothroyd’s successor after it was announced the England Under-21s boss would leave his role.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the possible candidates to replace him.

Paul Simpson

Paul Simpson and Lewis Cook with the Under-20 World Cup. (Nigel French/PA)

The 54-year-old, currently assistant head coach at Bristol City, has pedigree with the Young Lions. He led the country to Under-20 World Cup glory in 2017, with his side beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal. He has remained at Ashton Gate despite Dean Holden’s exit in February. And with replacement Nigel Pearson’s long-term future up in the air a return to the FA could prove tempting.

Justin Cochrane

Coaches help players on their journey, but players help coaches too. I’m grateful to all the players I’ve coached. Some taught me some valuable lessons! — Justin Cochrane (@JustinCochrane8) November 26, 2020

A former Antigua and Barbuda international, London-born Cochrane is currently in charge of England Under-17s. The 39-year-old started his career at QPR and also played for Crewe, Rotherham and Yeovil.

In 2018, Cochrane was announced as the new head coach of England Under-15s. He stepped up to the Under-16s the following year before joining the Under-17s.

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard left Chelsea in January (John Walton/PA)

The former Chelsea and Derby boss was heavily linked to the job even before Boothroyd’s departure was announced. While initially under a transfer embargo at Chelsea, Lampard put his faith in young English talent in Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount – who he had taken on loan at Derby previously. Lampard won 106 caps for England and would be a big-name appointment.

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper won the Under-17 World Cup. (Steven Paston/PA)

Another World Cup winning manager with England, Cooper took the Under-17s to glory in 2017. Phil Foden, Hudson-Odoi, Emile Smith Rowe and Rhian Brewster were part of the squad which went on to beat Spain 5-2 in the final. Cooper left the FA to join Swansea in 2019 and has impressed at the Liberty Stadium, with the Swans third in the Sky Bet Championship.