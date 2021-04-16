Grimsby duo Stefan Payne and Filipe Morais miss out against Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grimsby will be without Stefan Payne and Filipe Morais for their Sky Bet League Two home game against Bolton.

Payne was sent off at the end of the first half of the defeat at Bradford for appearing to headbutt team-mate Morais and manager Paul Hurst has confirmed neither player will appear for the club again this season.

Midfielder Max Wright (thigh), defender Mattie Pollock (hernia) and winger Sean Scannell (muscle) are nursing injuries.

Ipswich loanee Idris El Mizouni (hamstring) and full-back Joe Bunney, who has an unspecified medical issue, are out for the rest of the season.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has no new injury worries following his side’s midweek win at Salford.

Evatt is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as Bolton bid to consolidate in the automatic promotion places.

Captain Antoni Sarcevic is making good progress on his return to fitness following a hamstring injury, but will not be rushed back.

Defender Liam Edwards sustained a calf injury as he works his way back from a long-term knee injury and winger Dennis Politic (knee) is a long-term absentee.