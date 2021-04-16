Kelechi Iheanacho insists his belief never wavered during year-long goal drought

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In-form Kelechi Iheanacho admits to suffering during his year-long goal drought but insists he never lost his self belief.

The striker went 12 months without scoring but is now looking to fire the Foxes to the FA Cup final.

Leicester face Southampton in Sunday’s semi-final at Wembley as they aim for their first final since 1969.

Iheanacho has scored 11 goals in his last 11 games for the Foxes – earning a new three-year deal this month – after his barren spell between September 2018 and September 2019.

“It was a difficult, difficult period but that belief is still there,” said the 24-year-old.

“Sometimes it just won’t click, whatever you do. Even if you try to do the right thing it won’t click. Then when the wrong things happen you lose your head.

“You keep trying and trying and trying and still it won’t come – and you think you’re losing it.

“Well at that stage that’s when you have to believe and have faith that no matter how bad it is and even when it’s getting worse, something good is waiting for you.

“Even in the worst times something is being prepared for you.

“But that period is gone now so I’m focusing on this one now and I want to keep going the way I have been.

“Even if this hadn’t come I would have kept going but the good days are here so I want to keep them going now.”

Iheanacho has 14 goals in 30 appearances for the Foxes this season, having netted 10 last term and just two in 2018-19.

The Nigeria international has a goal every 92 minutes in all competitions this term and has a better minutes-per-goal ratio than Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes.

He has also scored 13 times in 18 FA Cup appearances and has never lost a tie when he has netted.

He said: “I think it’s clicked at some point, as a player sometimes you face trying times at your club and once you get your opportunity you need to take it and it’ll keep coming.

“That’s what I’m doing now, I just keep taking my opportunities and it’ll keep coming.

“I’m enjoying it but at the same time I need to focus as well. As much as I’m enjoying it I need to focus for any challenges which will be thrown at me.

“Mentality-wise I need to be ready every single game because that is what is everyone is looking at.

“I need to be mentally ready every game to make sure I help my team-mates and do my best for the club.”