Darren Ferguson: Results all that matter in Peterborough promotion push

Darren Ferguson toasted derby glory as Peterborough “ticked off” another success in their promotion quest.

Posh moved level with League One leaders Hull – and opened up an eight-point gap on third-placed Sunderland – thanks to Sammie Szmodics’ double and a 30th goal of the campaign from leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Szmodics’ 33rd-minute opener was cancelled out two minutes before the break by a Sam Hoskins penalty, but Cobblers chief Jon Brady was unhappy to see Posh skipper Mark Beevers escape with a yellow card for bringing down Alex Jones.

Szmodics classily restored the Posh advantage three minutes into the second period with his 15th goal of the season before Clarke-Harris struck from the spot after Nathan Thompson was bundled over by Hoskins in the 67th minute with Cobblers left stuck in the bottom four and staring at the drop.

Posh chief Ferguson said: “It is all about results at this stage of the season and the most important thing is we picked up another good win.

“I knew it would be a tough game in a derby and that was the case, but I’m sure our fans will be delighted we got the three points and ticked off another game.

“I felt we were in complete control in terms of possession, but we were a little too slow with the ball at times and then forced it too much at others.

“We got a bit sloppy after going ahead and it is unlike Mark who knows he should have just cleared the ball.

“But it was key to start the second half well and we did that to get back ahead and we then showed real character to finish the job against a team fighting like hell to stay in the league.

“Sammie only trained yesterday as he has a knock, but he is a fit boy and took his goals superbly.”

Interim Northampton boss Brady admitted: “The goal we conceded in the first half was sloppy but the reaction to it was excellent.

“We got the penalty, but I don’t understand how it was not a red card too. It was surely a case of denying a goalscoring opportunity and a decisive moment in the game.

“The mood was positive at half-time at 1-1 but a mix-up between two players after only three minutes of the second half led to us being punished.

“Poor decision-making at crucial times has been the story of the season and we gave Peterborough their second goal.

“We also gave away the penalty for their third, but we didn’t give in, we pushed hard and had some good spells.

“Our commitment is excellent but in crucial moments we throw the game away and that is so frustrating for a manager.

“We know the situation we’re in. We’ve got four games to go and Ipswich at home on Tuesday is a must-win.”