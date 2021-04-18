Hibernian forwards earn Jack Ross praise after comfortable Stranraer victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross savoured the contribution of his in-form strikeforce after a 4-0 Scottish Cup win at Stranraer.

Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet were on target before Martin Boyle struck twice, including from the penalty spot.

The trio have now scored their team’s last 11 goals between them and 14 of the last 15.

Their form is sure to give Hibs confidence ahead of next weekend’s quarter-final against Motherwell at Easter Road.

Ross said: “They have been like that all season. When you look at the amount of goals the three of them have contributed, they are all in double figures, which is terrific.

“I was laughing in the dugout, you could argue there’s a case for looking for goals from other areas of the pitch. But if you have three forward players that are producing that, there’s not many teams across the country that have got that.

“They are all on good form at this stage of the season which is great.”

Boyle in particular is in a purple patch with nine goals in 11 matches. The winger also set up a series of chances at Stair Park.

“I think he’s had a brilliant season,” Ross said. “The expectations on him are so high that whenever he comes off it a little bit….

“But if you look at his goals and assists across the season he will be up there with any players in the country.

“When he is super confident like that he’s a brilliant player, a major, major asset to us.”

Stranraer boss Stevie Farrell bemoaned a near miss for his side with the score at 1-0 when Darryl Duffy inadvertently blocked Tam Orr’s goalbound effort.

“I thought Hibs had brought on another centre-half,” Farrell joked.

“I just watched it there and it was going right in the bottom corner.

“They are the wee defining moments that can change games but Hibs thoroughly deserved their victory.

“You can see why they are the third-ranked team in the country at the minute.

“Their movement is excellent and I said that to the players, don’t be too despondent because you can learn from that.

“But we did well. That was our fourth game in a week and it was always going to be difficult.”