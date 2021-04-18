Messi a popular man and Fury meets Ruiz – Sunday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18.

Football

Manchester City got their days mixed up!

Us thinking it was the 19th today…. pic.twitter.com/HUz0Eamffw — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 18, 2021

Lionel Messi and Ronald Koeman revelled in Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey win.

Everyone wanted a picture with Messi.

Wilfried Zaha had fun.

Sunday funday with the fam pic.twitter.com/FUldhdAxwK — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 18, 2021

What a finish!

Eddie Nketiah answered Arsenal’s SOS.

https://twitter.com/EddieNketiah9/status/1383823299407335436

Rio Ferdinand loved Mason Greenwood’s double against Burnley.

Macey Maceeeey 😍 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 18, 2021

Harry Maguire was pleased with United.

Important to find a way to win. Well done lads 💪🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7vDbaxzKsu — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 18, 2021

A landmark game for Scott Parker.

Same again tomorrow night?

Crawley addressed speculation!

🗣 Crawley Town Football Club would like to confirm that despite the rumours, we are not one of the six clubs in mention and will not be seeking membership to any #SuperLeague. The club will make no further comment at this time. #TownTeamTogether🔴 https://t.co/kdxJpWsyjy — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) April 18, 2021

Cricket

Jos Buttler did some coaching.

Stuart Broad had a battle on his hands.

Paul Collingwood hit the beach.

What a performance!

Snooker

Neil Robertson delighted his fans.

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗡𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝗶𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 #winning Robertson leads Liang 7-3 #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/yErao5pwuO — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 18, 2021

Boxing

Wonder if AJ cropped up in conversation?

Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

A big year for Joe Joyce.

It’s all about the Heavyweights this summer.Big fights are coming.#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4KI6hdFlaF — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) April 17, 2021

Tennis

The All England Club looked in good nick.

Novak Djokovic was ready for action.

Katie Boulter was out and about.

Formula One

No negativity for Lewis Hamilton.