Manu Tuilagi signs new Sale contract

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

England centre Manu Tuilagi has signed a new two-year contract with Gallagher Premiership club Sale.

Tuilagi’s deal will run until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Sharks announced.

The 29-year-old, who is nearing full fitness after suffering an Achilles injury five months ago, initially joined Sale from Leicester on a short-term arrangement last summer.

Manu Tuilagi in action for England (Adam Davy/PA)

He has won 43 caps and toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have the chance to stay here for another two years,” Tuilagi said.

“The boys here at Sale are fantastic, and the environment that the coaches and staff have created is so good for me, both on and off the field.

“We are going in the right direction, and it is a really exciting time to be involved with the club. I can’t wait to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Tuilagi has been having salsa lessons as part of his injury rehabilitation, and he added: “It’s a bit different, but we wanted to keep rehab exciting so that I wasn’t just stuck in the gym doing calf-raises all day.

“So we got someone in to teach me, and I have really enjoyed it. I love it, but there is no chance I will be going on Strictly!”

Here's how it stands after R16 📊 Comfortable wins for @BristolBears & @ExeterChiefs kept them on top with @SaleSharksRugby & @harlequins in the other semi-final spots 👏 But good results for @SaintsRugby and @BathRugby keep them in the hunt for the top 4 👊#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/JnxeZJTeM9 — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) April 18, 2021

Sale, Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finalists this term, are third in the Premiership with six games of the regular season remaining.

And Tuilagi appears on course to return for Sale’s final play-off push as they contest a top-four finish alongside the likes of Bristol, Exeter, Harlequins and Northampton.

Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said: “In terms of the environment, he (Tuilagi) is the glue in the squad, not just for the senior lads but for the younger lads, too.

“He brings them into the mix so they can feel part of the team and the club and the culture that we are building here.

Sale Sharks rugby director Alex Sanderson (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He is so humble for a man who has achieved as much as he has, so to have him involved is fantastic for the club and the organisation off the field, as much as it is on the field.

“His actions and quality on the field speak for themselves.

“There is no ceiling to what he can do here. And we don’t want to put any limits on him. We just need to get him fit, make sure he is confident and happy, and watch him go.”