Daniel Farke waiting on trio ahead of Norwich’s clash with Watford

Daniel Farke is waiting on the fitness of Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell and Grant Hanley ahead of promoted Norwich’s top-of-the-table Championship clash with Watford.

Striker Pukki (knee), midfielder Cantwell (hip) and defender Hanley (ankle) are doubts following the Canaries’ 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday evening, just a few hours after their immediate return to the Premier League was confirmed.

Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis received a red card just 17 minutes into that game and is suspended, meaning Jacob Sorensen could deputise again.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and defender Ben Gibson (ankle) are sidelined for the rest of the season.

Second-placed Watford are without the suspended Kiko Femenia after the defender was sent off for two yellow cards late in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at rivals Luton.

The Hornets will check on midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and defender Adam Masina.

Chalobah failed a late fitness test and missed the trip to Kenilworth Road while Masina fell ill during the warm-up.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is pushing for a starting spot after returning from injury as a substitute against Luton, but forward Troy Deeney continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles tear.