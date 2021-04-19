Joey Barton has selection issues ahead of Bristol Rovers’ clash with MK Dons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has a host of fitness and selection concerns as the Pirates attempt to give their fast-fading survival hopes a shot in the arm against MK Dons.

Goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola, midfielder Luke McCormick and striker Brandon Hanlan – who will have a scan on his hip problem – did not train on Monday and will be assessed but Barton is hopeful they will be involved.

Striker James Daly was ruled out of Saturday’s defeat to Lincoln after feeling his hamstring during the warm-up and it remains to be seen when he will be fit to return.

Sam Nicholson, Alex Rodman and Josh Grant, meanwhile, have been sidelined since last month while Abu Ogogo has been out injured since January. Rovers have appealed against the red card shown to Ed Upson on Saturday.

MK Dons forward Jay Bird will be hoping to get his first run out in five months after returning to fitness.

The 20-year-old was back in Russell Martin’s squad for the first time since November against Portsmouth on Saturday and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win.

Defender Daniel Harvie missed that match after suffering an injury in training while midfielder Louis Thompson has been sidelined for the last three games.

Cameron Jerome was also absent against Pompey while defender Warren O’Hora and forward Kieran Agard are long-term absentees.