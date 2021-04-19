Mansfield without Stephen Quinn for Scunthorpe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield will be without Stephen Quinn for the clash with Scunthorpe when they can guarantee their place in League Two next season.

The midfielder played 54 minutes against Stevenage at the weekend before being replaced due to an ankle injury.

The issue is still troubling the Irishman and he will not be fit to play on Tuesday, but Mansfield have not other injury worries.

Victory for Mansfield would mathematically end any lingering relegation fears, provided bottom club Grimsby do not beat promotion hopefuls Morecambe.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox will return to the dugout for the match after missing the Iron’s 3-2 defeat to Forest Green on Saturday due to illness.

Jordan Clarke will be absent, however, having suffered a season-ending knee injury at the weekend.

Jacob Bedeau is also out after failing concussion tests on both Saturday and Monday, while Jai Rowe has a knee injury.

Harrison McGahey is unlikely to be fit due to a tight quad, but Manny Onariase and Ryan Loft are available again and youngster Joey Dawson is expected to join the squad.