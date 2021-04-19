Goalkeeper Christy Pym in line for Peterborough return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym should return to face Gillingham.

Pym, the first-choice keeper at London Road, has missed the last two matches with a hip injury.

Loan signing Josef Bursik deputised in the wins over Swindon and Northampton.

Posh have a fully-fit squad after Sammie Szmodics returned from a shoulder injury to score twice against the Cobblers.

Gillingham will be without loan players Callum Slattery and James Morton.

Midfielder Slattery has gone back to Southampton for treatment on a knee injury which has probably ended his season.

Morton, who made just one substitute appearance for the Gills, has gone back to Bristol City.

Boss Steve Evans plans to make changes, with Dom Samuel, Rob McKenzie and Tom O’Connor in contention.