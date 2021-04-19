Shrewsbury duo Sean Goss and Rekeil Pyke to miss Wigan clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury will be without Sean Goss and Rekeil Pyke for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One game at home to Wigan.

Midfielder Goss and forward Pyke missed the weekend defeat to Doncaster with hamstring and calf problems respectively and will not be fit to return.

Midfielder Brad Walker is pushing for a start after two substitute appearances following a groin issue.

Shrews defender Aaron Pierre (calf) remains sidelined, while forward Josh Daniels has been missing with a similar issue and could once again be absent.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson appears to have no fresh selection concerns.

The Latics are seeking a fourth successive win to further ease their relegation concerns.

Kyle Joseph (back) and Chris Merrie (hamstring) each played 45 minutes for the club’s development squad on Monday afternoon.

Tom Pearce, Gavin Massey and Scott Wootton continue to work their way back to fitness.