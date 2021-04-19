Norwich better equipped to tackle top flight this time, says boss Daniel Farke

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke feels the club are in a stronger position now to try to become a “permanent member” of the Premier League – but will not risk their future to do so.

The Canaries’ promotion from the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed on Saturday after other results went their way before their match with Bournemouth, which they lost 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Farke accepts there are plenty more challenges ahead as Norwich look to improve on their last campaign in the top flight, which ended with nine successive defeats following Project Restart as they finished bottom on 21 points.

However, finances are now on a more even keel and there has been sound infrastructure investment, while the club have also retained key men like Todd Cantwell, playmaker Emi Buendia and 25-goal Finland frontman Teemu Pukki.

Farke feels those collective efforts on and off the pitch mean there can be genuine hope of progress again next season.

“To be promoted with five games to go is remarkable and says a lot about what my lads have achieved,” Farke said.

🎼 Woke up this morning feeling fine… pic.twitter.com/VwB0nzAgz2 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 19, 2021

“It proved that the decision two years ago to invest more in the mid and long-term future of the club, and not just to risk everything for one Premier League season, was definitely they right decision of the club.

“Although it was more difficult, to sort the finances out, to invest in the infrastructure and the academy, to sort some contracts out with the young players, (we had) to accept that we could go backto Championship level.

“Now we head into the Premier League in a lot better position as a club, in a much stronger also to try to become a permanent member of the Premier League.”

But Farke stressed: “It will always be our strategy not to risk the future by doing incredible financial topics.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke (centre) has helped mould a tight bond in his squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We knew before it would have helped to sign an experienced centre-back at this level for £10million, a proper striker for £10m, of course it would have been possible.

“But on the other hand it would also have meant that as the only self-funding club on this level we could not invest in the infrastructure, that we would not be able to sort out the financial problems of the past.

“We have grown as players and as a club. We have already a few players with Premier League experience and we are also capable of investing a bit more.

“It will still always be a big struggle for us as self-funding club and we will still be the big underdog again next season.

“We spoke that two years ago we needed a little miracle, I don’t think we need a miracle this year, just hard work and a bit of luck, then we also have a chance to stay at this level.”

“Right now is the moment for everyone to stay together, to keep going, for everyone to believe in our important goal. We know our responsibility, we also know there will be difficult moments until the final. Now is the moment to believe in us.” 💬 @28xisco28 💬 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 18, 2021

Norwich host second-placed Watford on Tuesday night when a win would secure the Championship title.

Left-back Dimitris Giannoulis is suspended after his red card against Bournemouth, while Pukki, Cantwell and captain Grant Hanley will all have minor knocks assessed.

“I think the pressure a bit more is on Watford because, whatever happens, this season from now will be an unbelievable successful one for this club,” Farke said.

“We can’t lose anything tomorrow, we can only win.

“We know we are facing one of the best side in the league and we want to give it a go.

“If we can be there with a good result tomorrow than that is great. We are greedy to win the title.”