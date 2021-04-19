Grimsby midfielder Giles Coke faces late fitness test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Giles Coke faces a late fitness test ahead of Grimsby’s League Two clash with Morecambe on Tuesday.

The midfielder picked up a back problem in Saturday’s win over Bolton.

Luke Hendrie has a heel complaint and is another doubt for Paul Hurst’s side.

The defender limped out of the vital win over Bolton and will be hard pressed to be ready to face Morecambe.

Boss Derek Adams hopes Morecambe will have no new injury issues for the Blundell Park trip.

Stephen Hendrie and Ryan Cooney could come into contention to start having come off the bench in Saturday’s turbulent 4-3 win over Oldham.

Alex Kenyon is available after knee trouble.

Jordan Slew will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.