Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson to have unchanged squad for visit of Crewe

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson appears to have no fresh selection concerns ahead of hosting Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Defender Harrison Holgate returned from an unspecified fitness problem as an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at leaders Hull.

Midfielder Sam Finley and forwards Harvey Saunders and Gerard Garner are among those pushing for starts should Grayson opt for changes.

Midfielder Glenn Whelan continues to recover from an Achilles injury, while on-loan Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew is still out with a similar issue.

Crewe will be without suspended defender Omar Beckles.

Beckles serves a one-match ban after being sent off during the weekend loss to Wigan.

Defender Rio Adebisi (head) and midfielder Ryan Wintle (groin) missed that game and will be assessed.

Midfielders Josh Lundstram and Oli Finney are making progress as they work their way back from injury.