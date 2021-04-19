Harrogate monitoring Dan Jones ahead of Oldham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harrogate are monitoring Dan Jones ahead of their penultimate home game of the season against Oldham.

The defender had to be withdrawn early in the second half of Saturday’s win against Bradford after sustaining a knock and a late decision will be made on his fitness.

Mark Beck is fit again and pushing for a place in the starting line-up after his substitute appearance at the weekend.

Josh March, Simon Power and Aaron Martin (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Oldham continue to keep an eye on Laurie Walker’s back problem.

The goalkeeper has been playing despite the injury and Latics boss Keith Curle will hope there are no ill effects from the weekend.

Curle could make changes after his side were on the wrong end of Saturday’s seven-goal thriller at Morecambe, where Nicky Adams and Marcel Hilssner and Ben Garrity made an impact from the bench.

Defender Sido Jombati and forwards Zak Dearnley and Marcus Barnes are all close to making a successful return before the end of the campaign.