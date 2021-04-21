Newspapers across Europe celebrate impending collapse of the Super League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newspapers across Europe celebrated the Super League’s impending collapse on their front pages on Wednesday and the role played by English fans in its downfall.

The ‘big six’ English clubs involved announced their withdrawal from the competition on Tuesday night following passionate protests from supporters and widespread condemnation from other clubs, governing bodies and politicians.

🗞️🗞️ Súper Ridículo — La Superliga de todos 👉 Es un día tan relevante para el planeta fútbol que #LaPortada de @marca de hoy es DOBLE pic.twitter.com/nzLoTsK3tZ — MARCA (@marca) April 21, 2021

Spanish sports dailies Marca, AS and Sport all carried pictures of Chelsea fans demonstrating at Stamford Bridge ahead of their match against Brighton.

“Super embarrassment” ran the headline in Marca, which added: “Florentino Perez’s project fails in 48 hours.”

Real Madrid president Perez was one of the key architects of the proposed competition.

“England blows up the Super League,” said AS, while Sport went with: “The Super League collapses.”

“Superflop” was the headline in Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport, which added: “Inter and the six English teams leave: the plan has failed.”

Corriere Dello Sport said “It’s falling apart” and also reflected on a “sensational U-turn” by the clubs involved.

“The Premier League buries the Super League,” said French paper L’Equipe, which also highlighted the disconnect between the Super League instigators and fans by running a picture of fourth division Rumilly Vallieres celebrating their Coupe de France win over Toulouse with the headline: “This is football.”