Leicester hopeful wing-back Ricardo Pereira will be fit to face West Brom

Leicester expect Ricardo Pereira to be fit for Thursday’s Premier League game against West Brom.

The Portuguese wing-back came off during Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Southampton complaining of a tight calf.

James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee) and Wes Morgan (back) miss out again.

The Baggies will be without injured pair Robert Snodgrass and Kieran Gibbs.

Boss Sam Allardyce hopes both players will be able to rejoin the squad shortly.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kyle Bartley have recovered from respective ankle and calf issues.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Pereira, Okay Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Diangana, Grant, Peltier, Sawyers, Button, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore.