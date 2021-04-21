Manchester City stay in title race with Chelsea draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City kept hopes of a first Women’s Super League title since 2016 alive after they came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against leaders Chelsea.

Lauren Hemp struck a 74th-minute equaliser as City fought their way back into the game to claim what could be a crucial point.

Chelsea went into the game two points ahead of Gareth Taylor’s side and twice took the lead, but City hit back to stop the Blues moving within touching distance of the trophy.

Sam Kerr gave the visitors the lead but it was soon cancelled out by a strike from Chloe Kelly.

Pernille Harder then converted a penalty after Kerr was brought down in the area, but Hemp equalised after Chelsea could not clear their lines.

The Blues pipped City to the title last season, although it was awarded on a slightly controversial points-per-game basis, with Chelsea behind but having played one less game and they were awarded the trophy.

After battling hard for the first 20 minutes, only to be thwarted by some clever defending from Alex Greenwood, Kerr broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. The Australian forward headed an Erin Cuthbert free-kick past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Chelsea’s lead lasted less than five minutes, though, as Kelly found herself unmarked with a well-timed run into the penalty area before turning in a low cross from Hemp.

Emma Hayes’ side did not have to wait long to retake the lead when the referee awarded a penalty after Kerr was adjudged to be brought down by Ellie Roebuck.

Chelsea’s strength from the penalty spot, which saw them convert three during their two-legged tie with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, was evident again when Harder sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

City fought back at the start of the second half and created a few opportunities. Kelly fired over the crossbar and Lucy Bronze tried to bundle the ball forwards before a foul in the box.

After Chelsea were unable to clear, City levelled for the second time. Hemp fired home after a misjudged back-pass from Fran Kirby was not cleared by stand-in captain Millie Bright.

Blues goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a superb late save to tip behind a header from Hemp that was heading into the top corner.