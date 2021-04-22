Hull KR winger Ryan Hall looks to find his form against former club Leeds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Hall is hoping to rediscover his best form as he faces former club Leeds on Friday.

The former Rhinos winger is disappointed with his performances since returning to the Betfred Super League with Hull KR this season.

The 33-year-old did score a hat-trick on his Robins debut against Catalans last month but he feels he could be doing more for his new club.

Hall won six Super League titles with the Rhinos (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“I’ve got through the work but – and it’s what I pride myself on – I don’t think I’ve done it to the best of my ability,” said Hall, who scored 232 tries in 327 games for Leeds and won six Grand Finals before leaving the club before leaving for Sydney Roosters in 2018.

“I don’t think I’ve played well yet. I’m waiting to play well and it would be nice if I could do it this week.”

Hall’s treble against Catalans took him to 199 tries in his Super League career. Claiming his 200th against Leeds would take him above Keith Senior and Paul Wellens into outright second in the competition’s all-time try-scoring list, behind only former Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire’s 247.

Rovers coach Tony Smith, who gave Hall his Rhinos debut back in 2007, has no doubt of the player’s worth to his side.

Coach Tony Smith believes Hall has shone on and off the field (Martin Rickett/PA)

Smith said: “Hally’s been really good in all sorts of ways – on and off the field. He’s an unbelievable trainer, he’s in great shape.

“He knows his game, he knows when he’s a bit off and is critical of himself but he’s been terrific for our young guys and sets a great example.”

Rovers are looking to build momentum after edging out Huddersfield 25-24 for their first win of the season last week.

Smith said: “We would have coped even if we hadn’t won – we’d have survived and got on with it – but it was good for us. I’m pleased the players got some reward for a lot of effort.”

Leeds, who have won one of their three games, are hoping there is plenty more to come from one of their star signings, Kyle Eastmond.

Kyle Eastmond is back in rugby league with Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

The former St Helens half-back made his debut in last week’s defeat to Wigan having joined the club following a decade in rugby union.

Rhinos coach Richard Agar said: “It’ll take him a while to find his feet. He’s still getting used to plays and cause and effect and he will be better for a couple of more runs, I’m sure.

“He’s an intelligent player and he will get better in that regard.”

Hull host winless Wakefield facing a tricky short turnaround following their involvement in a draining first draw of Super League’s golden-point era, 14-14, against Warrington last Sunday.

Friday’s other match sees Salford host promoted Leigh with both sides still looking for their first victories of the season.