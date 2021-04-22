Omar Beckles back in contention for Crewe against Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe boss David Artell will have defender Omar Beckles back at his disposal for Saturday’s League One clash with Rochdale.

Beckles missed the 2-0 midweek victory at Fleetwood through suspension after being sent off for a professional foul at Wigan on Saturday, but has now served his one-match ban.

On-loan Middlesbrough central defender Nathan Wood could yet make it after being forced off at Fleetwood with a dead leg.

However, Luke Offord is likely to be unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury in midweek, and Donervon Daniels, who replaced him, will hope to continue.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy could field the same team for the fourth successive game after recording three back-to-back victories to boost the club’s survival hopes.

Barry-Murphy reported no fresh concerns after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Blackpool, but striker Stephen Humphrys (hamstring) and midfielder Jimmy Ryan (knee) are struggling for fitness.

Frontman Abraham Odoh is close to a return from a hip injury, but Brighton loanee Haydon Roberts (hamstring) will not play again this season.

Republic of Ireland and Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu may have to make do with a seat on the bench for the sixth game on the trot with Jay Lynch currently the man in possession.